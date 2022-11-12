At the four major health insurers, Zilveren Kruis, CZ, Menzis and VGZ, the health premium of the basic insurance will rise sharply, to as much as ten euros per month. All insurers must announce their premiums and conditions of the basic insurance and supplementary health care packages by today at the latest.

At VGZ, the premium of the basic insurance will increase next year by 9.30 euros to an amount of 141.95 euros per month, an increase of 7 percent. The Menzis premium increases by 6 percent and increases by 8 euros per month to 141.25 euros per month. This is the highest premium increase in six years.

The largest health insurer Zilveren Kruis (Achmea) increases the premium of the basic insurance to 138.95 per month. That is now 131.45 euros. Health insurer CZ already released the new monthly premium yesterday morning: this increases by 3.75 euros to 138.25 euros. This is an increase of 2.8 percent. More than 85 percent of all Dutch people are insured with one of the four insurers (Zilveren Kruis, CZ, Menzis and VGZ).

The smaller company DSW announced at the end of September that it would increase its premium: by 9.75 euros to 137.50 euros per month. All in all, it seems that the increase in health care premiums does not deviate much from what was expected. Comparison site Independer previously announced that it expected an increase of 10 euros.

It is not yet entirely clear how the premiums for additional care packages will work out. They are also expected to rise sharply. At Zilveren Kruis, the packages increase by an average of about ten euros. The insurers say they will use their own funds in order to limit the increase in the premium, but cannot avoid increasing the premium.

Causes

The main causes are the aging population, the increase in the number of chronically ill people, more expensive treatments and medicines. Inflation, which translates into higher salaries, energy and material costs, also plays an important role. ,,We realize very well that this is a difficult message for our policyholders", said Menzis director Dirk Jan Sloots. According to VGZ director Frank Elion, the increase is unavoidable. "We understand that this is a significant amount. Especially at a time when life quickly becomes much more expensive, an increase in health care premiums is a message that we would rather not deliver." "Unfortunately, an increase in premium is inevitable. Healthcare costs continue to rise," said Georgette Fijnman, chairman of the board of Zilveren Kruis.

According to research by Independer, eight out of ten Dutch people are concerned about rising health care premiums. Almost half (43 percent) are afraid that they will no longer be able to pay the premium next year. Women and people up to 55 years of age are particularly concerned.

On the positive side, the health care allowance will rise sharply next year. For people with a minimum income or social assistance benefit, this is an increase of approximately 35 euros per month. The group discount on the basic insurance, on the other hand, will expire in 2023.

It is expected that many consumers will use the increase in premiums to orientate on a different health policy. They can cancel their insurance until December 31. If the cancellation is not received in time, it is not possible to switch again until a year later.





