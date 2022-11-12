At the four major health insurers, Zilveren Kruis, CZ, Menzis and VGZ, the health premium of the basic insurance will rise sharply, to as much as ten euros per month. Collectively insured people are doing twice the job, according to healthcare comparator Independer. The group discount of 5 percent will expire next year.

All insurers must announce their premiums and conditions of the basic insurance and supplementary health care packages by today at the latest. VGZ reported this morning that it would increase the premium of the basic insurance next year by 9.30 euros to an amount of 141.95 euros per month, an increase of 7 percent. The Menzis premium increases by 6 percent and increases by 8 euros per month to 141.25 euros per month. This is the highest premium increase in six years.

The largest health insurer Zilveren Kruis (Achmea) increases the premium of the basic insurance to 138.95 per month. That is now 131.45 euros. Health insurer CZ already released the new monthly premium on Friday morning: this increases by 3.75 euros to 138.25 euros. This is an increase of 2.8 percent. More than 85 percent of all Dutch people are insured with one of the four insurers (Zilveren Kruis, CZ, Menzis and VGZ).

Collective discount

Those who are collectively insured – for example through their work or association – will no longer receive a 5 percent discount on their basic insurance next year. ,,This makes the collective insured extra troublesome', says Independer. No less than two thirds of Dutch people still have such insurance. For this group, the premium rises very sharply.

For example, if you are collectively insured with CZ, you pay an extra EUR 10.50 per month. “Because the discount of 5 percent on the basic insurance has expired, the health premium there will increase by almost 126 euros per year,” Independer calculates. At VGZ, collectively insured persons pay an extra 16 euros per month, which equates to 191 euros on an annual basis. At Menzis they pay almost 176 euros more on an annual basis compared to this year. At Zilveren Kruis, it is an annual increase of 169 per year for group insured.

“These are significant increases in the time when people are already having a hard time. The premiums will go up and the collective discount on the basic insurance will disappear. This ensures the largest increase in years,” says Mirjam Prins, care expert at Independer.

All in all, it seems that the rise in health care premiums does not really deviate from what was expected. Comparison site Independer previously announced that it was assuming an increase of 10 euros, but the calculations for the group insured had not yet been included. On the positive side, the health care allowance will rise sharply next year. For people with a minimum income or social assistance benefit, this is an increase of approximately 35 euros per month.





Additional Packages

It is not yet entirely clear how the premiums for additional care packages will work out. They are also expected to increase significantly. At Zilveren Kruis, the supplementary insurance policies will increase by an average of about 2.4 percent and a maximum of 3.50 euros. The health insurers say they use their own funds in order to limit the increase in premiums, but cannot avoid increasing them.

The main causes are the aging population, the increase in the number of chronically ill people, more expensive treatments and medicines. Inflation, which translates into higher salaries, energy and material costs, also plays an important role. ,,We realize very well that this is a difficult message for our policyholders”, said Menzis director Dirk Jan Sloots. According to VGZ director Frank Elion, the increase is unavoidable. “We understand that this is a significant amount. Especially at a time when life quickly becomes much more expensive, an increase in health care premiums is a message that we would rather not deliver.” “Unfortunately, an increase in premium is inevitable. Healthcare costs continue to rise,” said Georgette Fijnman, chairman of the board of Zilveren Kruis.

Concern

According to previous research by Independer, eight out of ten Dutch people are concerned about rising health care premiums. Almost half (43 percent) are afraid that they will no longer be able to pay the premium next year. Women and people up to 55 years of age are particularly concerned.

It is expected that many consumers will use the increase in premiums to orientate on a different health policy. They can cancel their insurance until December 31. If the cancellation is not received in time, it is not possible to switch again until a year later.

