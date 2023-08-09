In Norway, a dam at a power station burst on Wednesday due to heavy flooding in the river Glomma. The country has been hit by extreme storms for days as a result of storm Hans, which is raging in Scandinavia. Thousands of people have been evacuated by Norwegian emergency services because of the dangers posed by the heavy rains.
#Major #havoc #storm #Hans #dam #Norwegian #power #station #breaks #flooding
Football | Andrés Iniesta continues his career in the United Arab Emirates
Spanish midfielder Andrés Iniesta is moving to Emirates Club, which plays in the main league of the United Arab Emirates.Spanish...
Leave a Reply