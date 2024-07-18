The digital world is increasingly present among us, which is why the online email service is widely used, with millions of emails sent every day, whether to people who are registered with institutions such as schools or especially companies that are constantly on the move. This is why hackers target certain users, especially to steal privileged information such as bank accounts or scientific information not yet made public.

Google has released a free security update for Gmailaimed at protecting users with sensitive content. This measure comes after a massive attack in the United Kingdom that put the accounts of many users at risk, including YahooThe new feature is designed to improve account protection without the need for two-factor authentication (2FA), it has been reported that the email service is a frequent target for hackers, which is why they created this tool.

He Advanced Protection Program (APP) is focused on protecting politicians, activists, journalists and other users who handle sensitive information. This program offers:

– Protection against phishing and malware: Additional checks on downloads to restrict access to unverified apps.

– Improved security keys: Replacing old security keys with personal authentication devices.

With this update, Google reaffirms its commitment to the security of its users by providing advanced and free options to protect personal information. Those interested can learn how to use the Advanced Protection Program by visiting the official website of the company in question.

Via: Forbes

Author’s note: There is definitely some information that needs to be very well protected from hackers, especially when it is corporate or government data. So, I guess the update is not a bad thing.