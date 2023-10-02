Major global issues and the efforts of Mohammed bin Zayed
The world faces today and after today serious issues that confront all of humanity, regardless of their place and population. They confront all continents, cultures, races, and religions. These issues have created one general feeling and thought among all humans, which is the unity of human existence and the unity of human destiny. If I wanted to give them brief titles and define their fields, I would say: The biggest issues facing humanity in the twenty-first century are four: the environment and climate, then global peace and stability, then human cooperation, and then developing knowledge to serve humanity.
Anyone who looks into these major humanitarian issues will find that they took a lot of thinking and planning from the inimitable leader His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, for a long time. Thinking about them was the first stage, and managing them well so that they descend into human reality little by little. It is the second stage. It was, may God protect him, with his anticipation of the future and the wise leader’s vision of the outcome of matters and their connection to each other, and his awareness of the necessary results of these introductions, that made these issues a priority for his work and the most important of his efforts and works, and they became in his hands, may God protect him, major global files affecting all countries, peoples and individuals. In the whole world, he became, may God protect him, the first global reference for these files, and his thought will guide them, and his work on them and their adoption will be among the greatest that a leader and head of state can offer to his country and to all of humanity. I will address them, God willing, one by one and start with the first: the environment and climate: this planet. In which humanity lives, with its land and sky, air and water, outer and inner, and other worlds live in it, from humans, birds, animals, insects and livestock. Indeed, there are worlds that live in it with us and we do not see them with the naked eye. This world has shaken its foundations and its systems and laws have cracked in all its parts and parts, so it has become The danger in it comes to humans from where they do not anticipate or expect it, and as a result, all the worlds of life are disturbed, including humans, birds, livestock, animals, and insects. The existence of these non-human worlds establishes the cosmic balance and makes it suitable for human life and a cradle and starting point for human civilization. This major problem is the result of human action, tyranny, and aggression against human beings. The human cradle and human bedding are the biggest problem facing humanity today and after today. Water suitable for life is rapidly decreasing as a result of chemical waste and depletion of groundwater, and the pollution of the atmosphere and air with toxic fumes and deadly black and white fumes, and radioactive contamination as a result of chemical weapons, and the contamination of the face of the earth with pesticides that are thrown on crops. And fruit trees, vegetables and foods in the hope of increasing production and collecting the largest profits, and encroaching on forests that provide humans with oxygen and clean air, in order to uproot them in large areas of the world. Human aggression against the environment, climate, and the natural cycle of life has caused problems that humans are unable to solve, the forefront of which is desertification. On the one hand, and floods, on the other hand, and they may occur one after the other in one place, then the emergence of human ills and diseases that become epidemics that spread throughout the world, followed by disruption of human food production due to environmental disruption, and treating these major problems requires an insightful vision, strong determination, and clear plans, and here the genius of His Highness was evident. Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed and his pioneering ideas, and many of the files of these issues have become globally associated with his name, may God protect him, because he takes care of them and seeks to solve them and provide alternatives for the continuation of the natural cycle of life. He is now, may God protect him, the pioneer of rational people who call to stop corrupting nature with all kinds of effective change. On man and the natural system, he is the pioneer of rational people who call for dealing with nature in moderation, without extravagance, waste, or depletion. This extravagance and exhaustion that occurred over a century led to the extinction of species of animals, birds, aquatic life, fish, and others. God created them only for the benefit of man, and led to This is due to the depletion of some natural resources, or are close to depletion, and this is a great loss for future generations and human civilization.
More important than this is that he, may God protect him, is the humanitarian pioneer who is referred to for renewing what was lost in this nature and repairing what was corrupted in it, such as renewing forests, breeding birds and animals in special reserves, and developing resources on the earth, water and sky, and among his great efforts that are unique and distinguished by these The blessed country is adding new areas and expanding the green agricultural area in agricultural lands, working to purify the air, and abandoning fumes and fumes and their causes, most notably fossil fuels, with generous and unusual spending by the United Arab Emirates, to exploit renewable and clean natural resources such as wind, sun and water to generate Clean energy that meets human needs for electricity and others.
The thought of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, may God protect him, was a global leader in this. He spread farms for the exploitation of solar energy within the country and in a number of regions of the world, which made this a practical method and method for finding energy without corrupting nature and aggressing against it. This path stands at its head. Today, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed calls for and encourages him with generous spending and creating research and work environments, until he has become the leading humanitarian leader in this. The name of this great humanitarian leader has become associated with the protection of animals and birds from extinction, so he spread reserves that provide natural nurseries for the life of many birds and their likes and rare beasts inside and outside the country, starting from Morocco and passing through a number of countries until it reaches the East, Central Asia and the Caucasus. This is something that Sheikh Muhammad had never preceded. Bin Zayed has no one except his blessed father, the founding leader, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan, may God have mercy on him. In his footsteps, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed follows, exalts, praises, and increases.
The vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, may God protect him, is for this planet on which God created us and provided for us the reasons for stability, continuity and prosperity, and for this entire earth as our tender mother and our common human home. The danger no longer concerns one side of it alone and attacks it, but rather has become comprehensive and reaches… Everyone, and that is why he is exerting his strenuous efforts – may God protect him – to preserve this common home and this caring mother, to save the future of generations, and that is through legislation within the state that will be a global model to be followed that limits the corruption of corruptors who destroy the crop and the offspring, and God does not like corruption, and cutting off the road. On the frivolous who do not realize the consequences of their actions on humans and the destruction of life.
On the other hand, he, may God protect him, makes every effort to spread a positive culture that spreads awareness among people of the importance of preserving the environment, starting with children’s schools and ending with monitoring major international awards for innovating solutions and discoveries that preserve humans and nature. These two aspects are complementary and stem from a complete vision for the future that he presents to humanity. All of them are the humanitarian leader His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, may God protect him. Preserving life and the living is something that all religions, laws, and rational people agree on. It is preserving the future in the face of an imminent danger that threatens the entire existence. Therefore, it moves all consciences and minds in all parts of the world in this direction to form a global front that preserves the future of this planet, and I call on all the youth of the world. Especially so that they can absorb this constructive humanitarian thought presented by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, and rally around it strongly, and establish it as a constant of human culture and the rules of human interaction, and let the youth of this country make a solid start.
If the efforts of the founding leader, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan, may God have mercy on him, and the efforts of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed after him, made this country a lush oasis and a green space that sparkles on the face of the earth, and the breezes of its winds rise in the atmosphere of the sky, then the man of humanity, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, May God protect him. He leads a movement that grows stronger day after day, and rational people from all parts and at all levels respond to his call, from the common people to the leaders and presidents. His opinion became heard and his thoughts appreciated and followed. Thus, he recorded, may God protect him, from his bright thought a bright page for this country that will remain remembered for eternity. People recognize the importance and prominence of this nation, and the genius of its humanitarian leader, and from these constructive humanitarian ideas, the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed in international conferences and meetings has become very meaningful and influential because global leaders have become fully convinced that Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed adds new and useful thought that is useful to humanity in… Every forum or conference, and hence his attendance has always become fraught with glory, respect and appreciation at all levels.
May God protect the builder leader, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, who opens bright, white pages of hope for humanity, and may God preserve this country as an example of construction and giving.
