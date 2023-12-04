Governor Gusev confirmed the death of General Zavadsky in the Northern Military District zone in Ukraine

The head of the Voronezh region, Alexander Gusev, confirmed the death of Major General Vladimir Zavadsky in the zone of a special military operation (SVO). As the head of the Russian region clarifies, the officer died at a combat post.

According to some available data, the Russian military man died on November 28 near Izyum. The interregional public organization of graduates of the Moscow Higher Combined Arms Command School reported that Zavadsky was blown up by a mine.

I am convinced that the name of Vladimir Zavadsky, a courageous officer, a true general and a worthy person, will forever remain in the chronicle of the glory of the Fatherland. I grieve with my soul and heart Alexander GusevGovernor of the Voronezh region

The general commanded the Guards Tank Division

It is known that the deceased general left behind a family. One of the general’s sons also chose a military career. Son Dmitry, after numerous family moves associated with Zavadsky’s service, entered the Tver Suvorov Military School; his father’s word was decisive.

General Zavadsky from 2018 to 2021 commanded the Kantemirovskaya Guards Tank Division, stationed in the Moscow region. At the time of his death, the military man was deputy of the 14th Army Corps. The general was awarded the Order of Courage, as well as departmental medals.

Photo: Kirill Braga / RIA Novosti

The officer was a graduate of the Ulyanovsk Guards Suvorov Military School in 1995 and graduated from the Moscow Combined Arms Command School in 2000.

Russia has lost several more generals

On July 12, State Duma deputy Andrei Gurulev reported that Lieutenant General Oleg Tsokov, who served as deputy commander of the Southern Military District (SMD), died as a result of a missile strike by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Berdyansk. In 2022, Tsokov was seriously wounded and, for health reasons, might not have returned to the special military operation zone.

Photo: Stanislav Krasilnikov / RIA Novosti

Prior to this, Major General Roman Kutuzov died during the Northern Military District. The Telegram channel “Military Informant” clarified that the general died during a combat mission near the village of Nikolaevka, Popasnyansky district, Lugansk People’s Republic. It is noted that during his service, Kutuzov was awarded the Orders of Courage, “For Military Merit”, Honor, as well as the Medal “For Courage”.

In May, Hero of Russia, retired Major General of the Russian Air Force, 63-year-old Kanamat Botashev, died in the skies over the Lugansk region. According to Baza, Botashev’s plane was shot down and the pilot did not have time to eject. It is clarified that the major general is the highest-ranking pilot whose death became known.