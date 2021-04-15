Major General Dr. Al-Sallal Saeed bin Huwaidi Al Falasi passed away today, after a tender march, during which he promoted several positions in the Dubai Police until he assumed the position of Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Administration Affairs.

The late Major General Al-Sallal, God willing, received the love and appreciation of all his subordinates and superiors alike.

Major General Al-Sallal played a prominent role in developing the “remote work” system during the Corona pandemic by providing the best modern technical systems and applying the best global leading practices in this field, which greatly contributed to the continuation of work to the fullest in all police sectors.





