A handwriting examination in the criminal case of the former commander of the 58th Army, Major General Ivan Popov, accused of fraud and official forgery, has established that the signature on the documents does not belong to him. This was reported by the general’s lawyer, Sergei Buinovsky.

According to Buinovsky, Popov’s signature on the documents was forged. The lawyer believes that the results of the examination disprove the general’s guilt.

A handwriting examination conducted at the initiative of the Investigative Committee showed that the documents that are part of the evidence in Popov’s case do not bear his signature, and he should not have signed them at all Sergey Buinovsky advocate

The lawyer emphasized that the evidence of the general’s guilt is not direct, but indirect.

Earlier, the Investigative Committee of Russia appealed to the military court regarding the case of General Popov. The agency asked to shorten the period for familiarization with the case materials until August 21.

The 2nd Western District Military Court in Moscow found the choice of house arrest for Ivan Popov to be lawful. It thus rejected the officer’s appeal against the measure of restraint. At the hearing, Popov called the house arrest illegal.

Before this, Popov had challenged the term of house arrest. The general’s lawyer clarified that he did not challenge the mitigation of the preventive measure. According to Buinovsky, the court had in fact independently set such a term of extension of arrest, which contradicts the norms of the Criminal Procedure Code of Russia.

On June 15, the military court softened Popov’s preventive measure and transferred him from the pretrial detention center to house arrest. The preventive measure will be in effect until October 11.

The court considered the petition behind closed doors on July 15. The general’s comrades came to support him. In particular, four of Popov’s friends were spotted outside the courthouse, wearing T-shirts with his image and the inscription “Spartak, I have the honor.”

The former commander of the 58th Guards Combined Arms Army of the Russian Armed Forces was arrested on May 21. He was charged with theft by fraud with causing damage on an especially large scale – Articles 159 (“Fraud”) and 292 (“Official forgery”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

I have nothing but debts and loans to my name. I believe that arrest and detention is an extremely unpleasant and undeserved measure of suppression of my freedom and limitation of it. Ivan Popov Major General

According to investigators, Popov stole metal structures intended for the construction of defensive structures in the Zaporizhia region. The damage was estimated at more than 100 million rubles. At the court hearings, Popov denied all charges and spoke about military actions in the zone of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine.