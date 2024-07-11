Kommersant: Rosgvardia General Dragomiretsky, sentenced to 9.5 years, asks to join SVO

Deputy Commander of the Central District of the Russian Guard, Major General Vadim Dragomiretsky, was sentenced to 9.5 years in a maximum security penal colony with deprivation of rank in a corruption case. He asked to be sent to the special military operation (SVO) zone. This reports “Kommersant”.

The defendant’s lawyer, Oleg Tsukanov, called the verdict erroneous and announced his intention to appeal the decision of the Reutov Garrison Military Court.

Even before the verdict was passed, Dragomiretsky and his subordinate, Lieutenant Colonel Eldar Gadzhiev, filed petitions to participate in the special operation. They are counting on a positive decision on this issue, the article says.

It was reported on March 20 that Dragomiretsky had become a defendant in the case. He was suspected of receiving regular kickbacks from a contractor engaged in the reconstruction of one of the military units in the Moscow region. The case also involves a colonel who held the position of head of the district base for storing material resources.

On March 21, it became known that Dragomiretsky had been detained. The general gave investigators part of the kickbacks he had received. A criminal case was opened against him for accepting bribes and abuse of office.

The defendant was charged with receiving bribes totaling 28 million rubles. He partially admitted his guilt.