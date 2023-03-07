Lawyer Denis Shapiro, representing the interests of the commander of the Akhmat special forces, deputy commander of the 2nd Army Corps of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, Major General Apta Alaudinov, appealed to the Chief Military Prosecutor of Russia Valery Petrov with a request to take personal control of the material of the pre-investigation check on the fact of the poisoning of his client . This is reported “RIA News”.

As part of the appeal, Shapiro’s lawyer also asked that the material of the pre-investigation check be transferred to the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation under the personal control of its Chairman, Alexander Bastrykin, so that they would consider the relevant materials as professionally as possible and make a procedural decision to initiate a criminal case under part 3 of Article 30 and part 1 of Article 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Attempted murder”).

Shapiro’s lawyer noted that this case is of particular public importance, since it is the first time in Russia that a crime has been committed against such a high-ranking military leader. “This is a worrying precedent. In fateful times for the country, such attempts are a threat to each of us. I am sure that employees of the military prosecutor’s office and the Investigative Committee will identify the customers and perpetrators of the crime in order to bring them to the fullest extent of the law, ”said Shapiro’s lawyer.

On February 13, the head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov announced the poisoning of Apta Alaudinov on his Telegram channel. “Friends, our dear brother, Hero of Russia, assistant to the Head of the Chechen Republic, commander of the Akhmat special forces <...> Apty Alaudinov was poisoned a few days ago. Looking ahead, I will reassure: everything is fine with him now, nothing threatens his life and health, ”he wrote in the Telegram channel.

On February 8, Alaudinov’s adjutant received an envelope with a message for the general. The letter was soaked in a poisonous substance, Kadyrov said. The commander of the “Akhmat” felt a pungent, specific smell. After that, he and his adjutants washed the nasal cavity and treated their hands.

Later, the victims were sent for treatment to a Moscow hospital. Currently, Alaudinov and his adjutants have completed their treatment and returned to their duties.