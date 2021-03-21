Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs in Dubai Police, Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansoori, confirmed that the female component of the Dubai Police General Command has an exceptional footprint in various police sectors and specialties, praising his dedication and dedication to serving the nation, and working to enhance security, safety, and community happiness.

During his meeting with working mothers in Dubai Police remotely through the visual communication system, on the occasion of Mother’s Day, he said that the Dubai Police General Command and – under the directives of the Commander in Chief Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri – assume all support for the female component so that Dubai Police women continue to be creative in performing their duties. Career, as well as fulfilling their pioneering role as mothers in raising future generations.

He added, “In the Dubai Police General Command, we have a group of women who are loyal and dedicated to performing their job duties in various police disciplines, and they make distinguished efforts in office and field work alongside their male counterparts.

He stated that their role in the criminal investigation sector is pioneering and distinguished, especially in important scientific disciplines such as forensic medicine, DNA tests, and others.

Al-Mansoori praised the efforts of the female component in all police stations at the emirate level, which culminated in the appointment of the first “female general duty officer for a female police station” at the level of Dubai Police, Lieutenant Nouf Khaled Ahli, and her receiving and supervising all security, administrative and criminal tasks at the Naif Police Station.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

