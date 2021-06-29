Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs at Dubai Police, confirmed that narcotics and psychotropic substances are a dangerous scourge that kills all male and female abusers alike, and its danger increases in light of the malicious exploitation by some influencers and celebrities of social networking sites with the aim of promoting “toxins.” And the marketing of innocuous behaviors and destructive thoughts within the fabric of daily life to the extent that their followers of young people and adolescents of both sexes doubled feelings of depression, grumbling and frustration about their inability to emulate the lives of other celebrities and put many parents under great psychological pressure that increased their burdens.

The Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs at Dubai Police explained that the men of the General Department of Narcotics Control follow the developments of the digital space around the clock, pointing out that a model who presents himself as an Emirati citizen and is originally a resident and enjoys wide fame on “Instagram” was arrested, as he smoked a cigarette of hashish. In a live broadcast through one of his accounts on the “communication sites”, believing that his fame would intercede for his dangerous behavior, but a ruling was issued to expel him from the state, indicating that this famous young man did not expect that the Dubai Police’s follow-up to the developments and developments in the digital space would be so accurate.

He said, “The love of rapid fame on social networking sites prompted this celebrity to brag about destructive and criminal behavior, which is the use of cannabis through one of his accounts on social media, without the slightest sense of responsibility or respect for laws, but the General Department for Drug Control in Dubai Police had him on the lookout to protect society from these Models that hide behind the Emirati national dress to develop among young people and adolescents the idea of ​​violating the laws and rebelling against the original customs and traditions of our society and the established morals.”



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

