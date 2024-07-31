We’re just a few hours away from August kicking off, and that means a new selection of games are finally just a few days away. This time around, the new month brings with it quite an interesting selection, as the busy season for the industry will begin with titles like Star Wars: Outlaws and the long awaited Black Myth: Wukong. Thus, We share with you a list of the releases you can’t miss in August 2024.

Steamworld Heist 2 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC) – August 8

After giving ourselves away SteamWorld Build At the end of last year, Thunderful Group delivered us the direct sequel to one of its best games. This is a 2D tactical RPG with a job system which will allow each player to face various challenges in the way that best suits them. This is one of the most anticipated titles of the year, and a new installment in a series that has become a favorite among a large niche.

Black Myth: Wukong (PS5 and PC) – August 20

Once again, China is positioning itself as a major competitor in the video game industry, and this time they have a game for us that many have been waiting for for years. Black Myth: Wukong not only will it explore the mythology of this country, but presents us with an action game with soulslike elements where we can make use of the abilities of the bosses we defeat along this journey. It is an ambitious game that shows us the power of Unreal Engine 5, and is positioned as one of this year’s strong cards. Although it will first arrive on PlayStation 5 and PC, it will eventually be available on Xbox Series X|S.

Concord (PS5 and PC) – August 23

Despite having a fairly weak beta, Concord Firewalk is positioned as one of PlayStation’s strongest cards for the second half of the year. The company continues to focus on games as a service, and Firewalk’s first work is, basically, a clone of Overwatch. That is to say, This is a competitive FPS where five-on-five teams face off in an arena using different skills. specials. What’s interesting is the way the story develops, since week after week we’ll see new cinematics that expand this universe.

Visions of Mana (PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC) – August 29

It’s been almost 20 years since we last saw the completely original Mana installment on consoles. Thankfully, Square Enix is ​​finally ready to continue the beloved series. Visions of Mana It is an action RPG that takes the foundations we saw in Trials of Mana and substantially expands the combat system.. All of this accompanied by a traditional story for the franchise. If you still have doubts about this installment, then you have to check out the game demo that is now available on all platforms.

Star Wars Outlaws (PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC) – August 30

One of Ubisoft’s strong points for this year is the first open-world Star Wars game. This is an experience that all fans of this very, very distant universe cannot afford to miss. One of the most interesting aspects of this release is its reputation system, where each action will have an impact on the relationship that the protagonist has with the different criminal factions in this universe.something that will make the player’s life easier or more difficult in an experience that is positioned as one of the most interesting this year.

These are the most important games that August has in store for us, but it doesn’t mean they are the only onessince we will also see the release of titles such as Cat Quest III, Star Wars Bounty Hunter and more. As always, you can check out our site to learn more about these and more games. In related topics, you can check out our Star Wars: Outlaws Hands On here.

August marks the beginning of the busy season of the year. From this month, SteamWorld Heist II, Visions of Mana and Star Wars: Outlaws These are the titles I’m most looking forward to, and I highly doubt these titles will disappoint me. I can’t wait to get my hands on these experiences.

