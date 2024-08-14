Home World

Many people cannot yet return to their homes. © Socrates Baltagiannis/dpa

How did the catastrophic fire start? Why did someone have to die? Did the fire brigade act correctly? Explanations are being sought after the massive fire.

Athens – The major fire that raged for almost three days near Athens has been extinguished. Firefighters are still patrolling the region – the so-called fire watch is intended to prevent embers from flaring up again. In Greece, meanwhile, the discussion about causes and responsibility is beginning.

According to media reports, a broken electricity pylon may have caused the fire on Sunday afternoon. The daily newspaper Kathimerini reported that a citizen had observed that the power cable holder on the pylon in question had broken. Experts then inspected the site and collected material for investigation.

Residents: Fire was “like an atom bomb”

There is still a sense of disbelief at how quickly the fire spread. “It was like an atom bomb,” one resident told the newspaper. Some criticism has been directed at the fire department’s operational planning: on social media, some residents complained that they didn’t see any firefighting planes or helicopters for a long time, even though the fire was burning. Others are full of praise for the fact that the huge area of ​​around 100 square kilometers was able to be extinguished so quickly.

Civil Protection Minister Vassilis Kikilias points out that the first firefighting helicopter was on site just four minutes after the fire broke out. This is also confirmed by drone footage of the fire service shown in Greek media. The minister posted the video on the X platform. However, the emergency services initially had no chance due to the strong wind.

There are also questions about the only fatality of the fire, a woman who was unable to escape from the buildings of a garden center. Other employees managed to get to safety, some jumped from the balcony, the newspaper “To Proto Thema” reported. It is suspected that the woman suffered from smoke inhalation and fainted.

There seems to be agreement that, given the hellish fire, it is a miracle that there were not more victims. The authorities evacuated a total of 45 towns and districts early on.

Support is starting

The financial aid of 4.5 million euros from an initial aid package that the government has launched should be available for those affected to apply for online within a few days. It is not yet clear how many people have lost their apartments and houses and how many companies and farms have been damaged. Only one thing seems certain: the fire burned for less than three days – the process of dealing with the disaster and reforesting the charred, devastated area will take a long time. dpa