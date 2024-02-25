MWith a minute's silence on Saturday, Valencia remembered the ten people who died in the devastating fire. Of the two apartment blocks in which 450 people lived, only the burned-out concrete skeleton remains. 15 people were injured, 140 families were left homeless, and the city administration wants to house them in social housing.

Experts are now trying to find out why the fire, which was fanned by strong winds, was able to spread so quickly in the apartment block, which was built during the great property boom in 2008. “Aluminum plates fell on us like Molotov cocktails,” a firefighter told the newspaper Las Provincias. Initial suspicion was that the insulation material behind the aluminum cladding was made of a plastic from the polyurethane group.

It has since become known that mineral wool treated with a special resin was used, which could have accelerated the fire. The chamber between the plates apparently created a draft that resulted in a chimney effect. In Valencia, it is being examined whether the facade of at least one other apartment block is clad in a similar way. In Spain, the caretaker Julián was celebrated as a hero. After the fire broke out, he knocked on countless doors to warn residents.