A major fire in Rome is keeping the fire department busy. Several cars caught fire and buildings were evacuated. Arson may be the cause.

Rome – Due to a major fire in Rome, several residential buildings and the headquarters of the Italian public broadcaster Rai have been evacuated. According to the local fire service, the fire broke out on Wednesday (July 31) on the slopes of the Monte Mario hill in the northwest of the capital in Italy. Surrounding streets had to be closed. The TV station was unable to continue recording some programs, according to the news agency Ansa.

“The flames were as high as my house”: Major fire in Rome causes fear and terror

Loud Report from the public broadcaster The major fire devastated around 240 hectares of nature reserve and set fire to four cars (as of August 1, 1:14 a.m.). Six apartment blocks had to be evacuated. Pictures and videos from the Italian fire service showed a thick column of smoke rising into the sky above Rome, which was clearly visible from a great distance. The authorities called on people to close their windows because of the heavy smoke.

“The flames were already blazing in the early afternoon, we saw the black and thick column of smoke and then heard explosions,” a resident of an evacuated apartment block told the TV station. “We were scared and were then evacuated, but many had already taken to the streets.” Among those affected was the Italian actress Patrizia Pellegrino: “The flames were as high as my house. I was so scared,” she said.

Heatwave has contributed to major fire in Rome: Arson may be the cause

According to the fire department, ten teams with tankers and helicopters were involved in the fire-fighting operations. This was complicated due to the sudden change in wind direction. The major fire around Piazzale Clodio, not far from the Prati district, is now said to be under control. According to the TV station, the flames were fanned by the high temperature. Rome has been suffering from a heat wave for days. There have already been four heat-related deaths in the country in 2024.

A major fire broke out on the Monte Mario hill in Rome. Several residential buildings and the headquarters of the TV station Rai had to be evacuated. © Cecilia Fabiano/dpa

The cause of the fire remains unclear and investigations are ongoing. However, the suspicion was expressed to the TV station that the major fire was started in an illegal camp at the foot of the nature reserve. Accordingly, no trace can be ruled out at the moment, not even that of arson. After the recent forest fire along the Adriatic coast in Italy, the authorities also expressed suspicion of arson. (dpa/cln)