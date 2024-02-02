with videoA large, spreading fire broke out at a boat shed in Poeldijk on Friday evening. An NL-Alert has been sent due to heavy smoke development in the surrounding area and part of the building has collapsed. The fire also spread to adjacent buildings, including a building materials store. It is not yet known whether anyone was injured. The riot police were deployed because the fire brigade was 'attacked, pelted and obstructed' during their work.
Thomas Bosman, Jorina Haspels
Latest update:
04:46
