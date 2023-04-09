Due to a fire in two warehouses in the district of Rothenburgsort, Hamburg’s city center is “completely darkened”. The fire brigade warns of “extreme danger” from the fire and smoke development.

STwo warehouses in Hamburg have been on fire since early Sunday morning. The fire brigade warns of the danger of smoke gases and chemical components in the air in the fire in the Rothenburgsort district. The clouds of smoke are now moving towards the city due to the current north-east winds. “Hamburg city center is completely blacked out,” said a spokesman for the Hamburg fire department of the German Press Agency. Rothenburgsort is located east of the city center on the Elbe and borders, among other things, on Hafencity.

The fire brigade was initially unable to say exactly how the major fire could have happened on Easter night or what exactly is in the burning warehouses. In an official warning, the fire and the smoke development were classified as “extreme danger”.

Residents in a large area in the north-east of Hamburg were asked to keep windows and doors closed and to protect themselves from the smoke. Deutsche Bahn announced that the tracks between Hamburg and Büchen had been closed due to the fire. Local transport is also restricted by the fire service. The extinguishing work continues.