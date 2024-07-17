At least six people died in China A fire broke out in a shopping mall on Wednesday, state television reported, adding that an undetermined number of people were trapped in the market, located in a 14-story building.

“There are six deaths reported so far. Rescue teams continue search and rescue efforts“, he indicated CCTV in his first assessment of the tragedy.

Rescuers managed to rescue 30 people from the scene.but an undetermined number remain “trapped”, the state media added. The fire broke out in the early afternoon in a shopping centre located at the foot of a 14-storey building, and “at 8:20 p.m. (12:20 GMT), the fire was extinguished”, the channel added. The tragedy occurred in Zigong, a city of 2.4 million inhabitants 1,600 km from the capital Beijing, in the southwestern province of Sichuan.

The images The footage released by the network showed thick black smoke billowing from a building overlooking a shopping street in the city. Later footage, provided to AFP by a drone operator, showed fire trucks and other emergency personnel blocking the street, later in the evening, as they continued to water the charred building.

On social media, posts were shared, the veracity of which could not be immediately verified. AFPshow passers-by in front of a burning building, which matches the construction that appears in the images on state television.

The emergency services asked citizens not to “believe or amplify rumours” about the fire.

Several precedents

“Firefighters are making every effort to bring the situation under control,” Zigong rescue services said in a statement. emergency services The city’s police were alerted at 6:11 p.m. local time (10:11 GMT) and immediately sent firefighters to put out the fire, CCTV said.

Zigong, which has 2.4 million inhabitants, is known for its salt production and its numerous dinosaur fossils.

Fires and other fatal accidents are common in China due to sometimes lax enforcement of safety regulations. In January, at least 39 people died in a fire at a shop in central China.

Fire in China: column of smoke

According to authorities, The fire started in the basement when some workers “broke the rules” during some work.

Chinese President Xi Jinping then called for lessons to be learned from the tragedy in order to avoid further tragedies. That same month, a fire in a residential building left at least 15 dead, and five days earlier, 13 schoolchildren died in a fire in a dormitory at a boarding school.

