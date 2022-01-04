Home page world



The photo published by the City of Cape Town via AP shows the collapsed roof of the Parliament building in Cape Town. © Bruce Sutherland / City Of Cape Town / AP / dpa

After the fire in South Africa’s parliament building, the cause is now beginning to be clarified. Can a 49-year-old man arrested inside the building provide initial answers?

Cape Town – Emergency services have brought the major fire in South Africa’s parliament building back under control on the New Year’s weekend.

The flames, fanned by a strong wind, were extinguished shortly after midnight, said fire department spokesman Jermaine Carelse on Tuesday morning the TV station eNCA. They had flared up again the evening before in the roof area of ​​the building complex in the tourist metropolis of Cape Town.

A 49-year-old man arrested inside the building will be brought before the coroner on Tuesday. He is charged with burglary, theft and arson.

According to initial estimates, the costs of rebuilding the historic building are likely to be enormous. The flames also destroyed the plenary hall of the National Assembly and numerous offices. The cause was initially unclear. dpa