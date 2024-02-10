Home page politics

From: Felix Durach, Nail Akkoyun

Press Split

On Saturday night, Russia carried out several drone attacks on Ukraine. A gas station was apparently hit in the city of Kharkiv. The news ticker.

Political earthquake: Ukraine dismisses popular commander-in-chief

The information processed here comes from international media and news agencies, but also from the warring parties Russia and Ukraine and its allies. In particular, the information on losses suffered by the armies involved in the Ukrainian war cannot be independently verified.

Update from February 10th, 6:55 a.m.: Russia again attacked several targets in Ukraine with Iranian Shahed drones on Saturday night. The targets of the attacks included the cities of Kharkiv and Odessa. Civil infrastructure was also hit in Kharkiv, the city's mayor, Ihor Terekhov, said via Telegram. Terekhov wrote that gasoline caught fire at a gas station and 14 private houses burned.

The Kyiv Independent portal reported on Saturday morning that seven people had died in the fire. Including three children. The information cannot currently be independently verified.

Meanwhile, in the Black Sea region of Odessa in the south, at least one person was injured, according to military governor Oleh Kiper. A 44-year-old man was injured in the arm by shrapnel and is being treated in hospital.

After a drone attack on a gas station in the Kharkiv region, several residential buildings caught fire (symbolic image). © dpa

Kiev has to worry about Western aid in the Ukraine war against Russia

First report from. February 10th: Kiev/Moscow – In the fight against Russia, Ukraine currently has to worry about Western aid. After a billion-dollar package for Kiev was rejected in the US Senate, Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) and US President Joe Biden met on Friday afternoon (February 9th) for a one-on-one conversation, which also discussed the Ukraine- war should go.

Shortly before the Chancellor's arrival, there was at least a small glimmer of hope: an aid package for Ukraine cleared at least the first procedural hurdle in the Senate. Further negotiations will now follow. Whether the Senate – and also the House of Representatives as the second chamber of parliament – will actually agree in the end is still unclear. There is still a long way to go before a solution in Congress. Scholz wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “Ukraine needs all our support to defend itself against Russian aggression.”

Political earthquake in the middle of the Ukraine war: Zelenskyj dismisses popular commander

Meanwhile, the dismissal of Valeriy Zalushnyj after almost two years of war caused a political earthquake in Kiev. The beefy general was considered popular in the army and among the population. However, he probably assessed the military situation more negatively than the political leadership and made this public in articles. Zelensky took two hours to speak behind closed doors to leading Ukrainian journalists on Wednesday evening (February 7) and explain his decision. This is what participants reported afterwards.

Ukraine War: The Origins of the Conflict with Russia View photo series

President Volodymyr Zelensky and Defense Minister Rustem Umjerov publicly thanked the outgoing top military leader. However, they agreed that “new approaches” were needed in the third year of the war. They didn't give any details. News of the dismissal, although expected, was not well received by many Ukrainian military observers. “Kicking out Zalushny and replacing him with Syrsky is not a new approach. Sorry,” criticized the well-known Ukrainian journalist IIlya Ponomarenko.

On Thursday (February 8), Zelenskyj appointed Colonel General Olexander Syrskyj as Saluschnyj's successor in a video message. (talk to agencies)