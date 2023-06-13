Due to a national malfunction in the C2000 system, the police, ambulance and fire brigade were unable to communicate properly with each other and with the control room on Monday night. Emergency workers who were at work again feel abandoned, the police unions say. “It is and remains unreliable and also life-threatening.” The Red Cross emergency team also struggled for hours with problems via C2000, a spokesperson confirms.

