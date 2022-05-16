Major Eerika Vaahtovuo thought that a woman could do anything until she went to cadet school – “We were told directly that we would not succeed”

When Eerika Vaahtovuo entered the service in 2000, there were four women in the 120 cadets in the country war line. The road to major was not easy. Now Vaahtovuo has become known by analyzing the capabilities of the Ukrainian war forces.

Major Eerika Vaahtovuo relaxes by knitting and gardening. At least a canal, a fenced kitchen garden and compost frames are planned for the one-hectare plot.

Sanna-Katja Pohjalahti / Aamulehti

Last in the summer Eerika Vaahtovuo looked at the map of Finland. The move was timely again, and now that experience has already been gained in both gardening and renovation, Vaahtovuo focused especially on the announcements of the sale of detached houses.