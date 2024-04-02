Dhe East Asian island republic of Taiwan has been shaken by a severe earthquake. According to the Taiwan Meteorological Agency, the quake on Wednesday morning had a magnitude of 7.2. The Japanese meteorological agency even reported the magnitude of the quake as 7.5. The US Earthquake Observatory USGS said a magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck eastern Taiwan. There were severe aftershocks on the island, as reporters from the AFP news agency reported.

The epicenter was southeast of the eastern Taiwan island of Hualien. According to eyewitnesses, the quake was also clearly felt in the Taiwanese capital Taipei. In Japan, the tremor off Taiwan triggered a warning of a three-meter-high tsunami for nearby islands in the southwestern Japanese prefecture of Okinawa. Residents of the affected islands were called upon to seek safety.

The last time Taiwan was hit was in September 1999 by a magnitude 7.3 quake. At that time, more than 2,400 people died. Taiwan lies in an earthquake-prone zone on the boundary of the Eurasian plate and the Philippine Sea plate.