People in Quezon evacuate their office building. © Gerard Carreon/AP/dpa

With a magnitude of at least 7.1, the tremors were felt far beyond the epicenter. In Manila, too, people had to get to safety.

Manila – The Philippines were shaken by a violent earthquake on Wednesday morning (local time). According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), the earthquake had a magnitude of 7.3. The US earthquake monitor USGS put the magnitude at 7.1. The epicenter was in the town of Lagangilang in Abra province. The region is located in the north of the island of Luzon, 335 kilometers north of the capital Manila.

Destruction in Bangued in the north of the Philippines. © Raphiel Alzate/AP/dpa

The tremors were felt as far away as Manila, where people were evacuated from homes and offices. As a precaution, the authorities stopped operating the elevated railway in Greater Manila. There was initially no tsunami warning.

The Philippines lies on the Pacific Ring of Fire – the most geologically active zone on earth. In 2013, 220 people were killed in the center of the Southeast Asian island state in the last violent earthquake with a magnitude of 7.1. In July 1990, a magnitude 7.8 earthquake killed more than 2,400 people on the island of Luzon. dpa