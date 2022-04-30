It has also not gone unnoticed by Dutch artists that theaters and pop halls have been struggling with staff shortages since the corona crisis. A tour of various musicians who can be seen until May 9 at Friends van Amstel LIVE in Rotterdam Ahoy, shows that almost all of them have already been involved with it.

"Yes, I definitely notice that," says Diggy Dex. The rapper noticed it especially when he wanted to resume his suspended shows in AFAS Live. ,,You have budgeted for it for 2020 on certain budgets, but then it turns out that the required manpower is not there and that the prices of many things have skyrocketed by a third. Then you will think: how are we going to do it? It will eventually work out with some pulling, but you have to make choices," says the rapper who will visit the Amsterdam concert hall with his show Ode aan het Leven on May 28.

The men of 3JS organized a festival themselves a while back and then had to deal with shortages among personnel in all areas. “Stuff, people, catering, security, it really had to come from all sides and be scraped together,” says frontman Jan Dulles, who does not expect these problems to be solved quickly. “It will take some time before everything is back to the old level”, says the singer.

Typhoon is also familiar with personnel issues and speaks of ‘scarcity’. “Everyone looks to the same people for certain jobs. People are also sick more often, so there is more dropout. That makes it all challenging,” says the rapper. He states that every time he succeeds in performing. “We won’t be canceling in the coming years!” he laughs.