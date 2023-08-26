In the world of scientific research, a promising turning point may pave the way for new forms of treatment for major depressiona disorder that has afflicted millions of people around the world, but what is the key to this revolutionary potential? PsilocybinThe psychoactive component of magic mushroomswhich has long been attracting the attention of the scientific community for its possible beneficial effects in the treatment of depression (and which we have also spoken about several times).

While many questions remain unanswered, new research offers new perspectives on how psilocybin modifies brain networks to combat this debilitating disease.

Psilocybin, the psychoactive component in magic mushrooms, has been shown to be a possible game changer in the treatment of major depression, but there are still many unanswered questions about what it does to our brains. A new preprint, which has yet to be peer-reviewed, may contain some of the solutions, and it has everything to do with how psilocybin affects brain networks.

For decades, research into psychedelic therapies has been hampered by strict controls and restrictive cultural reactions, yet the landscape is changing rapidly, one example being Australia was the state that made history by legalizing the psychiatric use of MDMA and psilocybinpaving the way for a new era of potential treatments, and this is just one of the signs that the world is finally embracing the potential benefits of psychedelic therapies.

A study conducted in 2022 by researchers from Imperial College London and the University of California, San Francisco shed light on psilocybin as a catalyst for a “flexible and fluid” state of mind. This flexibility seems to counteract the rigid patterns that often characterize depression, but again, the details remain elusive. Professor Robin Carhart-Harris, author of the study, stressed the need for further investigation to determine the duration of these changes.

Now, Carhart-Harris is part of a team that has discovered how psilocybin affects key brain networks such as the default mode network (DMN).

New study involving psilocybin in the treatment of major depression

In a new preprint, which has yet to be peer reviewed, the authors explain how a small group of seven adults, ages 18 to 45, underwent a series of brain scans after doses of psilocybin (25 milligrams), the stimulant methylphenidate (also known as Ritalin), or no drugs in their system.

All participants had to have had at least one experience with a psychedelic substance previously, but it could not have occurred within the past six months. None of the participants had psychiatric illnesses and they were followed up after three weeks and six months.

Using a precision functional mapping technique, the researchers compared brain connectivity during baseline scans with that after taking psilocybin. Methylphenidate was used as a control to evaluate the effect of psilocybin without the psychedelic component. The results were extraordinary: Psilocybin altered connectivity across various brain networks, producing significantly greater changes than methylphenidate.

“Psilocybin disrupted connectivity across cortical networks and subcortical structures, producing more than 3-fold greater acute changes in functional networks than methylphenidate,” write the study authors. “These changes were driven by desynchronization of brain activity.”

They go on to explain that this desynchronization “has been observed through [la] association cortex, but stronger in the default mode network (DMN).”

This was in line with previous findings of LSD’s effect on the same network, which may explain the feeling of ego dissolution that often characterizes psychedelic experiences.

The network desynchronization observed by the authors persisted for weeks after drug treatment, but appeared to have resolved after six months. This was of particular interest because clinical trials of psilocybin have found that a single large dose can have a lasting positive effect on symptoms of depression.

What intrigued the scholars was the persistence of this desynchronization of the networks even weeks after drug treatment. Although the phenomenon appeared to resolve itself within six months, this discovery paved the way for new hypotheses about how psilocybin may have long-lasting effects on mental well-being.

More research is needed, but the authors concluded that the possibility exists that this phenomenon may go some way to explaining how psilocybin’s impressive therapeutic effects are achieved: “Persistent suppression of hippocampus-DMN connectivity represents a correlated neuroanatomical and mechanistic candidate for the pro-plasticity and stability of psilocybin”. antidepressant effects”.

It’s another major breakthrough in a research field that is giving new hope to a group of patients for whom other treatments have failed.

The prospect of a single psilocybin treatment having lasting positive effects on depression is extremely fascinating. Researchers believe that the persistent suppression of brain connectivity may be linked to psilocybin’s antidepressant effects, opening up new avenues for treating a disease that often defies conventional therapies.

However, it is important to stress that more research is needed to fully understand psilocybin’s mechanism of action and to evaluate its long-term effects. There is still a long way to go, but the current findings represent an important step towards the responsible and targeted use of psychedelic therapies to address major depression.

In conclusion, psilocybin is emerging as a possible breakthrough in the treatment of major depression. Despite the many unanswered questions, new research is revealing how this substance affects brain networks, paving the way for new therapeutic horizons. While caution and more research is needed, there is no doubt that psilocybin is opening up new opportunities for patients seeking alternative solutions to a disease that often seems insurmountable. Preprint, which is an early version of a scientific paper that has not been peer-reviewed, is available through medRxiv.

