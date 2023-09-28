Home page politics

From: Erkan Pehlivan

The Federal Office for Migration and Refugees BAMF primarily rejects asylum applications from Kurds from Turkey. © Jens Kalaene

A parliamentary question from the left-wing faction reveals deficiencies in asylum practice in Germany. One aspect in particular stands out.

Frankfurt – Asylum seekers from the Türkiye must obtain evidence to support your application for protection. To do this, those affected must access information via the Turkish government’s online portal “e-Devlet” (German: e-Staat). The e-Devlet portal includes databases from various government agencies, including the Turkish judicial information system UYAP.

The Federal Office for Refugees (BAMF), for example, requests applicants to access information about their legal proceedings and, under certain circumstances, documents from these proceedings via UYAP. Those seeking protection should also submit evidence of acts of persecution by the Turkish state via the UYAP system. However, this is often not possible for many of those affected.

Parliamentary question reveals deficiencies in asylum practice

Now a parliamentary question from Bundestag member Clara Bünger (the left) and the left faction found that obtaining information through the UYAP portal is linked to high hurdles because those affected abroad cannot register in the e-Devlet system. This requires contacting the Turkish authorities or a Turkish diplomatic mission abroad.

According to the Left Party, such contact is fundamentally unreasonable for asylum seekers in the asylum procedure, according to the justification for the parliamentary question. On the other hand, restrictions on access to information also arise from the fact that asylum-relevant evidence in the UYAP system is sometimes not released to the accused or is only released with a delay. The availability of documents on UYAP is particularly limited in political criminal proceedings because acts of persecution often take place covertly and are not documented.

Turkish authorities keep legal measures taken by those seeking protection secret

In this way, the Turkish public prosecutor’s office can prevent access to the data of certain people and keep investigations secret – especially in proceedings in which allegations of terrorism are made. German courts also see things similarly. Findings and entries from UYAP must be viewed and evaluated in a differentiated manner because they are information systems of the “persecuting state” which, as a system administrator, it can manipulatively access at any time, according to a ruling by the Gelsenkirchen Administrative Court dated May 2, 2022.

The parliamentary question from the Left MPs shows that the federal government apparently has incorrect information. “As far as the Federal Government is aware, it is not absolutely necessary to involve a Turkish diplomatic mission when registering e-Devlet for the first time,” says the Federal Government’s response. However, research by Fr.de from IPPEN.MEDIA shows the opposite. “Application for an e-Government password: After you have made an appointment for an e-Devlet password, you must appear in person,” it says on the website of the Turkish Consulate General in Frankfurt.

Those seeking protection must go to the consulates of their persecuting states

This means that those seeking protection have to go to the diplomatic missions of their persecuting countries, which can be dangerous for them. Because then those affected have to provide their addresses. The Turkish secret service MIT then knows where its opponents live. In addition, Turkish general consulates often deny politically persecuted people any consular services from the outset. This means that no applications from those seeking protection will be processed.

It is also apparently not possible for many protection seekers to authorize a lawyer in Turkey to obtain the documents required by the BAMF via UYAP for those seeking protection. The answer to the question of whether the federal government is aware that many lawyers would refuse to provide mandates to those seeking protection in Germany because they themselves could often be arrested and intimidated in the cases seems particularly piquant. “A public assessment of this issue could have significant adverse effects on bilateral relations and thus have a detrimental effect on effective cooperation and thus on the interests of the Federal Republic of Germany,” says the Federal Government’s response.

Not all information about those seeking protection on UYAP

The BAMF can also request information from applicants that has not been uploaded to UYAP. Bünger’s question as to whether the federal government was aware that detention or arrest warrants issued against fugitives are generally not released in the UYAP system was answered in the affirmative.

Particularly when it comes to proceedings against politically active Kurds, it is to be expected that not all persecution-related measures taken by the Turkish authorities will be documented. The federal government responds evasively to this aspect. The BAMF decision-makers would receive so-called “briefing notes”. “In this way, the decision-makers receive detailed background reporting.” This information is intended to enable BAMF decision-makers to evaluate Kurds’ asylum applications. This is intended to ensure “informed decision-making”.

The politically persecuted people who seek protection in Germany are generally accused of being members of the PKK, DHKP-C or Gülen movements and therefore terrorists. She does not answer the question of whether the federal government expects a “constitutional process” in Turkey. Here too, the federal government instead points to the threat to the welfare of the state.

Information from UYAP may not appear about asylum applications

Experts warn the federal government not to insist on information from the UYAP system from applicants. “The BAMF should be careful with the UYAP system. Not everything is uploaded to UYAP. For example, a judgment can be uploaded, but not the “confirmation” of the judgment by the Court of Cassation (Yargitay). However, the BAMF sometimes also wants to see the judgment confirmed. Then the applicant has a big problem,” says Kemal Karanfil, former judge at the Turkish Court of Cassation (Yargıtay), in an interview with our editorial team.

It is wrong to make information from the UYAP system a prerequisite for approving an asylum application. “Although many have access to e-Devlet and UYAP, others do not.” In order to get access to e-Devlet and thus to UYAP, you have to go to a Turkish consulate general. “The Turkish general consulates require the addresses of those affected,” said the expert in Turkish law, who fled to Germany and went through the asylum procedure himself.

ProAsyl is also calling for a change in the procedure for asylum applications. “The asylum procedure must be about the question of whether persecution is made credible. “To this end, we cannot simply insist that arrest warrants or convictions be presented, which in effect requires us to prove persecution,” says Wiebke Judith, legal policy spokeswoman at ProAsyl, when asked by Fr.de from IPPEN.MEDIA.

Only 11 percent of Kurds from Turkey receive protection

Especially when it comes to Kurdish people seeking protection from Turkey, it is clear that their applications are very likely to be rejected. In 2022, 80.8 percent of Turkish asylum seekers received protection. For the Kurds, however, it was only 11.1 percentsaid the federal government in its response to the parliamentary question. “It is grotesque: the more the political situation in Turkey worsens, the more restrictively the BAMF decides on the asylum applications of Kurdish asylum seekers,” the left-wing MP Bünger tells us. “The federal government must ensure as quickly as possible that the BAMF changes its decision-making practice and grants protection to those being persecuted from Turkey. Otherwise she will have to accept the accusation of being Erdogan’s henchman.”