While movies make a lot of money for Marvel, the part of the comics is also considered essential, especially for fans who want to consume this type of alternate stories. And right at number 26 of Amazing Spider-Man there will be something that the fans perhaps did not see coming, and that is the death of a character quite loved by the people.

According to what has been shown in terms of covers and some leaked scans, Ms. Marvel or kamala khan will apparently make a heroic sacrifice and that itself leaves spidey staggering In fact, kamala was working as an intern as Oscorp to keep an eye on the supposedly reformed Norman osbornbut maybe that leads her to discover something dark.

It is strange that at least in the pages, Marvel is giving death to the character, since in a few more months the tape in which he shares credits with Monica Rambeau and Captain Marvel. For its part, there will be a special number of tribute to the heroine where we can see a spider-man that he has learned from his mistakes.

The number 26 of Amazing Spider-Man the may 31 in digital and physical.

Via: IGN

editor’s note: Surely more than one person will be surprised by this death, especially since little by little he forged a friendship with the arachnid. And now, the unknown is to know who did that to him, he must be a villain who has no mercy.