millions of customersThe popular parking app Easypark, formerly known as Parkmobile, has been hit by a major data breach in which personal data and partial payment information have been stolen. The company is deeply concerned in a statement. Tech experts say that Easypark is downplaying the incident. Customers report various error messages in the app.
Sebastiaan Quekel
Latest update:
4:20 PM
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Major #data #breach #popular #parking #app #experts #warn #company #downplaying #hack
Leave a Reply