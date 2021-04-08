A MAJOR drugs bust was launched in Andalusia yesterday as more than 200 cops descended on five locations across the province.

The pre-planned operation by the Guardia Civil targetted Marbella, Mijas and Benalmádena on the Costa del Sol, as well as the towns of Ítrabo and Tarifa.

Dozens of people were either arrested or charged during the raids.

Charges were made for supply and possession of controlled drugs and possession of offensive weapons.

Operation Bacalá saw police target an international hashish trafficking network that is headed by a Swedish national.

