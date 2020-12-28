Schalke coach Christian Gross said when asked that the contact with sports director Jochen Schneider had already been made three weeks ago, at the beginning of December. This is interesting because Manuel Baum was standing before the important weeks in which feasible tasks were waiting. So he apparently went into these encounters without trust.
Christian Gross is the fourth coach that FC Schalke 04 is hiring this season. David Wagner had to leave after two match days, Manuel Baum after ten more. Huub Stevens took over on an interim basis for the last two games, which ended in the small Christmas break. The Swiss was officially presented on Sunday. Jochen Schneider explained the decision as follows: “Christian Gross will get the team on the right track with a clear line and unmistakable expectations, we are convinced of that.”
Conviction is a good keyword here. The sports director doesn’t seem to have had this against Manuel Baum at the beginning of December. As Gross explained at the press conference, his contact with the S04 was made three weeks ago. That falls to the first or second week in December – either way before (!) The three hugely important duels against FC Augsburg, SC Freiburg and Arminia Bielefeld.
These three games were important because they were manageable tasks. That could not be said of the three games before. Baum had, as he has since revealed, given the internal goal of seven points. So two wins and a draw at best. While the preparations for these games were in progress, Schneider was already talking to possible successors. The new coach from Königsblau was the first choice, but certainly not the only option with which they exchanged views.
Accordingly, two big questions arise. First: If a sports director loses confidence in his coach, and after only two feasible games in the Bundesliga (each draw against Union Berlin and Mainz 05), why doesn’t he act before the all-important December weeks? Second: What would have happened if Schalke hadn’t caught the annoying equalizer against FCA in the 93rd minute and won instead? Would the necessary conviction have suddenly returned, or at that point did it not matter how Baum would deliver?
Basically, of course, you have to make it clear that it is the task of a person in charge of sports to deal with several potential starting points and accordingly to have one or the other alternative at hand if you are forced to act.
Nonetheless, this point in time at which we made contact, which Gross said so genuinely, is questionable. After all, it falls precisely in the weeks in which Schneider himself repeatedly emphasized how important the (small) progress made by the team under Baum’s leadership and that one firmly believes in being able to win again through and with him. And that was right so far: there was actually progress to be seen. No big jumps, who would have expected that. But steps that gradually brought the team closer to victory. However, it is not surprising that missing results do not change the fact that sooner or later you intervene.
This aspect of the first contact also received attention from some S04 followers on social networks. The fact that Baum – whose exemption caused a certain lack of understanding – was apparently already threatened to be replaced when he had almost achieved the all-important first victory, quickly became another criticism of Schneider. He has now made his sixth coaching decision in about one and three quarters of years in office. Four this season, shortly after taking office, Domenico Tedesco still worked under him and, for the first time, Stevens.
