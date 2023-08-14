The supervising GGDs have serious concerns about a large number of day care centers and out-of-school care. This is evident from research by this newspaper after various recent incidents in childcare, in which two children also died.

A wailing baby in a bouncer that is ignored for a long time, staff who make fruit snacks after changing dirty diapers, an ice-cold room far below the legally required 20 degrees. At the beginning of this year, the GGD Amsterdam found all kinds of abuses during inspection visits to daycare center Het Droombos: permanent teachers were missing, parents received inadequate information and the manager was usually unreachable.

“It’s not about dog care, it’s about your greatest asset,” a shocked mother said The parole.

The Droombos closed, two other locations were sold. It could be much worse. In Zwolle, a toddler from De Vlieger child center fell into the water on April 18. The child was urgently transferred by trauma helicopter to the UMC Groningen. In Huizen, 2-year-old Amin also died in childcare on Monday, April 3. After his parents took him to his crèche ‘t Kraaltje, the boy escaped the attention of his teachers. He ended up in the only 30 centimeters deep ditch next to the shelter and drowned.

In Arnhem, a child died at De Toverburcht on March 10 from ‘a medical incident’. It later turned out to be cot death. Because there was no evidence of ‘gross negligence’ by the staff, the Public Prosecution Service will not prosecute, as it turned out earlier this month. However, the guidelines for safe sleeping have been adjusted.

Tragic exceptions

The above examples are tragic exceptions, usually it ends with a fizz when something happens or when children run away. Take the 3-year-old boy who left Happy Kids in Weert on February 13. He was almost immediately caught by an observant local resident and was back eight minutes later. Nevertheless, serious incidents such as these are no coincidence, suspects the Childcare Branch Organization (BK), which represents a thousand providers. “You can never relate it one to one, but walking away is quite intense,” says director Emmeline Bijlsma. “In a normal situation, where the quality is high, something like this does not happen at a daycare center or after-school care.”

BK points to the large staff shortages in the sector. No less than a third of crèches and out-of-school care locations (out-of-school care) are in urgent need of pedagogical staff, according to a recent survey. In total, there are at least seven thousand employees too few.

Due to the gaps in the schedules, permanent staff have an extra hard time and the quality of childcare is under pressure. At the end of last year, Ton Coenen, director of the GGD GHOR Nederland, sounded the alarm: the four hundred inspectors of the 25 regional GGDs are increasingly encountering shortcomings during their visits.

The Childcare Complaints Desk has now seen the number of incidents rise for four quarters in a row, as it turned out at the end of May. “Think of runaway children, children who have fallen off somewhere or too little supervision due to a shortage of staff, for example,” said head of complaints handling Sybright van Atten. She speaks of a ‘significant increase’.

Inspection

Since 2012, every crèche or out-of-school care has been assigned a color after inspection visits: green, yellow, orange or red. Green means few or no concerns, red means serious concerns. The color determines how often and intensively a childcare facility is inspected. The editors requested the risk profiles of all childcare locations from the regional GGDs. What seems? There are serious concerns about 1292 of the 15,315 childcare locations. They have an orange or red risk profile. That is one in almost twelve crèches and out-of-school care. There are major differences per region: in Flevoland almost a third of the 608 childcare centers have a red or orange colour. In the Gooi and Vecht region this is more than a fifth and in South Holland South it is almost 15 percent.



On the other hand, Gelderland-Midden, Brabant-West and Haaglanden have hardly any orange or red reception locations. It is unclear where the significant differences come from. For example, it may be that smaller providers are mainly active in certain regions. They often have their policy and administration in order less often than large providers of childcare.

More risk of accidents

The GGD GHOR Nederland disputes that locations with a red or orange risk profile are immediately below par in terms of quality. “It is true that there may be an increased risk of accidents due to staff shortages, but the risk profiles do not indicate one-to-one that there is something wrong with safety.” According to the regulator, inspectors only use them as a planning system and the profiles are not intended as an opinion. “Sometimes an inspector wants more time for a location. The colors then indicate the time investment.”







BOinK, the interest group of parents in childcare, thinks this is nonsense. “The risk profiles are based on hard facts, namely the inspection reports over several years,” says chairman Gjalt Jellesma. “The number of known incidents is the tip of the iceberg. We have been receiving more reports of dangerous situations from parents and employees for some time now. We have been warning about this for a year now.”

Jellesma particularly denounces the greater use of trainees. “Take running away: kids are real Houdinis, they always try to smear him. Experienced regular faces know the children and pay particular attention to the boys and girls who try. With more trainees, that comes under pressure.” The interest group believes that locations with insufficient available staff should close groups if necessary. “A horse remedy, but it is no different.”

Jellesma predicts that childcare can only be kept accessible in the future with unconventional measures. The shortage of personnel will persist for years to come. "Therefore, give parents the right to two days of childcare per child per week, with a third day only possible on a Monday, Wednesday or Friday."



Free childcare

The Childcare Branch Organization does not want to limit the right to childcare for parents. Director Emmeline Bijlsma sees more in recruiting lateral entrants and reducing the number of employees per baby group to one in four (now that is one in three, ed.). That would provide great relief. She disputes that temporary relaxations lower quality. “As long as an intern is a permanent face and an experienced employee is present in a group, we see no problem.”

Bijlsma, meanwhile, denounces the fragmented supervision of day care centers and out-of-school care. “The policy is national, the supervision itself is regional via the GGDs, and enforcement is local. That is unworkable for us.”

BK emphasizes that there is no ‘silver bullet’ to guarantee the quality of childcare. “A whole package of measures is needed.” In any case, BK considers it positive that the cabinet will not make childcare free for the time being. “That only creates more demand.”

ACCOUNTABILITY The risk profiles of childcare locations were requested with reference to the Open Government Act (WOO). The 25 regional GGDs do not automatically publish the risk profiles, only the GGD Amsterdam does this. In the end, we obtained the profiles of 15,315 locations. Now that there are approximately 16,000 childcare centers, hundreds of profiles are missing. One reason for this may be that GGDs have carried out few inspections during corona due to the lockdown measures. In addition, some labels will not be awarded until 2023 for the previous year. Limburg-Noord would therefore have a high number of ’empty labels’. Although the risk profiles are not public, parents can view the inspection report of their own location in the National Childcare Register (LKR).