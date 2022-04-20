Large investment groups refused to provide finance for the buyout of Twitter

Elon Musk is struggling to attract interest from several large companies with the financial power to carry out a leveraged buyout of Twitter. Writes about it Financial Times.

Blackstone Group, Vista Equity Partners and Brookfield Asset Management, the largest private equity groups, refused to provide buyout finance, the newspaper notes. Companies are reluctant to give money for fear that Twitter will not be able to become a more profitable social network.

Musk, or anyone else who wants to take Twitter private, will need more than $20 billion to complete the deal. The rest of the funding will come from loans or participation from investors who will exchange their publicly traded shares for a stake in a private company.

In addition, many would-be lenders are concerned about Musk’s desire to promote greater freedom of expression on the platform, which could hurt Twitter’s business by making it less attractive to advertisers.

Earlier it was reported that Musk is ready to invest up to 15 billion of personal funds to buy Twitter.