Highlights: Corona’s impact, this time Republic Day parade will be smaller

This time the parade, which is 8.2 km long, will be 3.3 km this time.

Only school children above 15 years of age will join the parade

Many major changes have been made this time in the Republic Day Parade. The length of the parade has been reduced due to Kovid-19. This time the parade will start from Vijay Chowk to the National Stadium, while every time the Republic Day parade started from Rajpath and went to the Red Fort. The Republic Day Parade gives the world a glimpse of unity in India’s strength, culture and diversity.

This time the parade will be only 3.3 km long

According to sources, due to Kovid-19, many changes have been made in the parade this time. If the parade used to go from Vijay Chowk to the Red Fort, it would be 8.2 kilometers in length but this time it would be only 3.3 kilometers long from Vijay Chowk to the National Stadium. This time also less people will get the chance to watch the parade. Where every year 1 lakh 15 thousand people were present to see Republic Day parade, while this time only 25 thousand people will be present. Every time 32 thousand tickets were sold, this time only 7500 people would be able to join by taking tickets.

Young children will not participate in the parade

This time young children will not participate in the Republic Day Parade. Only children over 15 years of age will be included. There will also be a separate enclosure for school children to watch the parade this time. Divyang children will also not join this time. There will be no arrangement to stand and watch the parade this time. The number of seats will be allowed as many people.

The width of parade squad will also be reduced

This time there will be less people in each squad in the parade. The width of the squad will be reduced so that it can walk far and wide with social distancing. Till now there were 144 people in each squad but this time there will be 96 people. Everyone present and participating in the parade will be wearing masks. The number of entry and exit gates will also be increased. Kovid booths will also be built in which doctors and para medical staff will be present.

Republic Day parade rehearsal on January 15

The Indian Army contingent in the Republic Day Parade is currently rehearsing the Army Day Parade. Republic Day will be followed by a rehearsal on January 15, followed by the Army Day Parade. Covid-bubbles have been made for all the people participating in the parade, i.e. they are isolated after the necessary tests. The COVID protocol is being followed in full.

