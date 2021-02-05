Carlos Alcaraz does not stop encountering obstacles in his way, due to the coronavirus, since last January, in Doha, he passed the preliminary phase that allows him to compete in the Australian Open, which begins on Monday, in which it will be his first Grand Slam.

The Murcian, who has been confined to his hotel room for fifteen days due to a positive case on the flight that transferred him from the Qatari capital to Melbourne, has returned to the slopes this week with hardly any training to play the Great Ocean Road Open. On Tuesday he beat Hungarian Attila Balazs, who retired injured with 2-2 in the first set and on Wednesday passed over Belgian Goffin, 14th in the world, with a double 6-3. But the positive of a worker of his hotel forced to suspend the day of yesterday.

The young tennis player from El Palmar had to undergo a diagnostic test for Covid-19, in which he tested negative. Alcaraz uploaded a video to his Twitter account in which he is seen training with Carreño, who also passed the test successfully. «I have been able to train with my friend Pablo Carreño, tomorrow [por hoy] We are racing again ».

The Murcian will play the third round of the Ocean Road today. Except for force majeure, everything is planned for the competition to resume. The Murcian player will have a major challenge since he will have to play two games if he wants to be in the semifinals. Mario Vilella, from Elche, is in the same situation.

In fact, if the two Spanish tennis players win their first matches, Thiago Monteiro and Jordan Thompson, respectively, will face off in the quarterfinals. The organization has scheduled a total of 67 matches, 58 of them belong to the preparatory tournaments for the Australian Open and nine are from the last day of the ATP Cup group stage.