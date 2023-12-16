Four major shipping companies announced they will stop the flow of their ships through the Red Sea following intensified attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels on vessels in these waters. For weeks, the group, an ally of Hamas, announced that it would attack ships bound for Israel, in retaliation for its war in Gaza.

The collateral effects of Israel's war against the Islamist group Hamas in the Gaza Strip are beginning to be felt in global trade. The Swiss company MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co, the largest container shipping company in the world, announced that it will stop using the Suez Canal after an attack on one of its ships by Yemen's Houthi rebels.

MCS broke the news this Saturday, December 16, a day after its container ship MSC Palatium III was attacked by the rebel group, whose forces fired two ballistic missiles, one of which hit the vessel, causing a fire. The company reported that there were no injuries and that the ship had “limited” damage. However, he warned that he will not travel the route again “until passage through the Red Sea is safe.”

His announcement was not the only one. The French shipowner CMA CGM also ordered its crews to avoid the crossing. The Danish Maersk, the French CMA and the Chilean-German firm Hapag-Lloyd have also given instructions to suspend operations in the Red Sea for their ships. Maersk announced that she will not transit these waters “until further notice,” after she also suffered attacks the day before.

A Houthi military helicopter flies over the Galaxy Leader freighter in the Red Sea in this photo released on November 20, 2023. © HUTI MILITARY MEDIA / via Reuters

As for Hapag Lloyd, it indicated that it will pause its traffic until Monday (although this time could be extended), after one of its vessels was attacked by “an unidentified object.” CMA expressed fears amid rising hostilities in the region. “We have instructed all our container ships that are scheduled to pass through the Red Sea to reach safe areas and pause their voyage with immediate effect,” the company said.

This situation complicates the passage of container ships with all types of products through the Suez Canal, one of the busiest routes in the world that connects Europe and North Africa with Asia.

Avoiding the Red Sea will mean that ships will take a longer route, which circles the African coast until they reach Europe, or the reverse route until they reach Asia. This alternative, which some companies have already announced, such as CMA for some of its ships, will generate impacts on global trade prior to the Christmas season, because it is a longer route and, therefore, more expensive.

The four companies mentioned account for 40% of international trade. According to the Alphaliner platform, MCS and Maersk are the two main container carriers on a global scale; Between the two of them they account for 25% of the goods in movement on the entire planet. Meanwhile, CMA CGM represents 12.8% of the market and Hapag-Lloyd 7%.

Houthi attacks in the Red Sea and tensions between the US and Iran

The decision to suspend the Red Sea route by these companies follows several attacks carried out by the Houthi rebels. The Houthis are a predominantly Shiite rebel group operating in Yemen that emerged in the 1990s. They are also an Islamist political and armed organization that currently dominates the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, and are allies of the Islamist group Hamas, while receiving support from Iran as a regional power.

Aside from attacking the ships, the group has also fired drones and missiles at Israel more than 1,000 miles from its seat of power in Sanaa, in what they say is support for the Palestinians during the war. Mohamed Abdel-Salam, a spokesman for the group, recently said that it will continue attacking Israeli ships or boats heading to Israel until the “aggression and siege” in Gaza ends. The war started by the Israeli Government in this enclave after Hamas attacks on its population on October 7, has deeply affected the Palestinian population, with 18,800 people dead, 70% women, children and adolescents, and 50,897 injured.

The Houthis announced that they would attack any vessel that has a direct link with Israel when they pass off the Yemeni coast. However, in recent days several companies say they have been the target of attacks despite not heading to Israel. “We will continue to prevent all ships from heading to Israeli ports until the food and medicine our people need in the Gaza Strip arrive,” the Yemeni group said in a statement.

The Galaxy Leader cargo ship is escorted by Houthi ships in the Red Sea, photo published November 20, 2023. © Houthi military media / via Reuters

The attacks in the Red Sea are also causing increased tensions internationally. Last week, the United States said it was in talks with other countries to establish a “working group” on this trade route that would be supported by the US Navy. Both the U.S. and French militaries have been beefing up their presence in these waters in recent weeks, and White House Homeland Security spokesman John Kirby said Friday that “more details” will be known in the coming days. ” on the maritime task force.

In response to Washington's comments, Iran has warned the United States about taking action in waters where Tehran has “predominance.” Iranian Defense Minister Mohammad Reza Ashtiani said a multinational presence backed by US forces in the Red Sea could have consequences: “If they take such an irrational step, they will face extraordinary problems,” Ashtiani told the official Iranian news agency. Iranian news (ISNA) on Thursday.

With Reuters