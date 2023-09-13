Telegraph: British trade unions refused to sign a statement condemning the CBO

Major UK trade unions have refused to sign a statement condemning the Special Military Operation (SVO) in Ukraine. About it reports newspaper The Daily Telegraph.

At the conference of the British Trade Union Congress in Liverpool, it was planned to unanimously adopt the statement “Solidarity with Ukraine.” However, the Fire Brigades Union (FBU) opposed the initiative, and the British Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) abstained from the vote.

FBU spokesman Jamie Newell said that he does not support the special operation, but does not consider the supply of British weapons to Kyiv acceptable. He stressed that escalation will not benefit the working class in Russia and Ukraine, and also pointed out the hypocrisy of Western politicians.

The statement following the conference was adopted by a majority of votes, the material notes.

Earlier, Breitbart reported that the resignation of British Defense Minister Ben Wallace caused negative consequences for Ukraine.