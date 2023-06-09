Major banks | FT: UBS reaches an agreement with the authorities, the merger of Swiss banks nearing completion

According to the Financial Times, the forced merger of two large Swiss banks is almost complete.

The Swiss the merger of the major banks UBS and Credit Suisse is nearing completion.

Financial newspaper Financial Times (FT) reported on Friday that UBS has reached a final agreement with the Swiss authorities on the loss protection of nine billion Swiss francs, which was promised to the bank when the merger was agreed upon.

Loss protection would come into play if UBS’s losses exceeded five billion francs. One Swiss franc is equivalent to a little more than one euro.

CEO of UBS Sergio Ermotti has said he thinks it highly unlikely that Swiss taxpayers will have to cover the bank’s losses.

According to FT, the agreement on loss protection was the last obstacle to the merger of the banks. According to the newspaper, the merger of the banks would be completed early next week.

The two of you the merger of the Swiss banking giant is a forced merger negotiated at the request of the authorities. Credit Suisse ran into trouble in March amid turmoil in the banking sector, and UBS effectively had to undercut its rival to save it.

According to the FT, the rescue of Credit Suisse is expected to be the most significant and complex bank merger since the financial crisis.

The forced merger has attracted criticism in Switzerland due to the subsidies promised to the banks by the state and the large size of the nascent giant bank. The merger has raised concerns in Switzerland about, among other things, branch closures and job cuts.

It is known that the merging of financial reporting systems of banks has also produced problems.

UBS reports its results in accordance with international IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards), while Credit Suisse reports in accordance with GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles), which is often used in the United States.