Home page politics

From: Stefan Krieger

Split

The Russian army launches an offensive in the Donetsk area. Combat drones are used in the south and east. The Ukraine war in the news ticker.

Shahed Drones : Kamikaze style with explosive charges aimed at the target

: Kamikaze style with explosive charges aimed at the target Heaviness losses for Russia : Kyiv publishes current figures

for : Kyiv publishes current figures The information processed here comes from international media and news agencies, but also from the warring parties Russiathe Ukraine and their allies. In particular, the information on losses of the armies involved Ukraine war cannot be independently verified.

Update from October 12th, 5:30 a.m.: Debris from a drone shot down by air defense over the southern Russian region of Belgorod has killed two people and injured at least two others, according to the latest information from the region’s governor. A house was destroyed and two bodies, a man and a woman, were found under the rubble, writes Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov in the short message service Telegram. Two other people are in serious condition in hospital and a child may still be trapped. Other houses were damaged. Gladkov did not mention Ukraine.

The Ukrainian military is increasingly carrying out drone and missile strikes on targets in southern Russia and the Russian-annexed Crimea.

Ukraine war: Russia launches offensive near Donetsk

First report: Kiev/Moscow – The Russian army is trying to encircle one of Ukraine’s most important bastions in the Donbass: the industrial city of Avdiivka in the immediate vicinity of Donetsk. The Ukrainian General Staff reported that the storm attacks had been repelled – 13 attacks near Avidiyivka itself and ten attacks near the village of Stepove, which is a little to the north.

Combat use of Russian troops with a 122 mm howitzer in the Donetsk region. © IMAGO/Alexander Reka

But the offensive, supported by aircraft, artillery and dozens of tanks, is the Russian army’s largest in weeks. On Thursday night, Russia again attacked the south and east of Ukraine with numerous combat drones, as the Ukrainian Air Force announced.

Ukraine War: The Origins of the Conflict with Russia View photo series

Heavy losses for Russia: Kiev publishes current figures

The army of Russia’s President is supposed to invade Ukraine Wladimir Putin continue to suffer severe losses. According to the Ukrainian armed forces, Kiev managed to put 820 Russian soldiers out of action within the past 24 hours. However, this information about Russia’s losses in the Ukraine war cannot be independently verified. The numbers in brackets are the changes from the previous day.

Soldiers: 283,900 (+820)

283,900 (+820) Tank: 4863 (+34)

4863 (+34) Armored fighting vehicles: 9220 (+91)

9220 (+91) Artillery systems: 6731 (+18)

6731 (+18) Multiple rocket launchers: 809 (+1)

809 (+1) Air defense systems: 545 (+1)

545 (+1) Airplanes : 316 (+1)

: 316 (+1) helicopter : 315

: 315 Drones : 5226 (+19)

: 5226 (+19) Long-range missiles: 1530

1530 Ships and boats : 20

: 20 Submarines : 1

: 1 Vehicles and tankers : 9145 (+20)

: 9145 (+20) Special vehicles : 965 (+4)

: 965 (+4) Source: Ukrainian General Staff as of October 11, 2023. The information cannot be independently verified.

Ukraine War: Kamikaze-Style Shahed Drones

The warnings about the Russian Shahed drones, which descend on their target in a kamikaze style with explosive charges, affected many Ukrainian areas on Thursday night. According to the Ukrainian Air Force, explosions were reported in the areas of Kharkiv in the east and Odessa and Kherson in the south. There was no information yet on possible damage.

Conversely, the Russian side reported two deaths after an alleged Ukrainian drone attack in the border region of Belgorod. Rescue workers recovered the bodies of a woman and a man from the rubble of a house, the state news agency Tass reported, citing Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov. A child is still suspected to be under the pile of rubble. This information could not initially be verified.

According to authorities, Russian artillery shells continued to hit the regional capital Kherson, which was recaptured by Ukrainian troops in November 2022, on Wednesday evening. Several high-rise buildings were damaged. Kherson lies directly on the Dnipro River, whose southern bank is occupied by Russian troops.

Earlier in the day, Russian shelling hit the city of Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Rescue teams recovered four dead people from the rubble of a school by evening, Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko announced. (with agency material)