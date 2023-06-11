Home page World

From: Martina Lippl

Large-scale operation in Tyrol (Austria): forest fire breaks out under the gondola. Three fire-fighting helicopters (archive photo) are in use. © imago

A forest fire broke out below a gondola lift in Tyrol. The extinguishing work had to be stopped at times during the night.

Fendels – Large-scale operation of the fire brigade in Tyrol (Austria): A lot is still unclear. A fire broke out in the forest area under a gondola between supports four and five on Saturday at around 4:25 p.m. Firefighters have been fighting the flames in the Fendels area (Landeck district) since Saturday afternoon. Three firefighting helicopters are also in action.

Large-scale fire brigade operation in Tyrol: the forest under the gondola is on fire

“The cause of the fire has not yet been determined,” said the Austrian police on Sunday. At the time the fire broke out, there were no more people in the gondolas. A major alarm was raised for the local fire department. In addition to the Fendels volunteer fire brigade, all the surrounding fire brigades and the mountain rescue service were alerted.

Forest fire in Tyrol: 15,000 square meters in flames

Around 80 firefighters with 15 vehicles from six surrounding communities as well as the Ried im Oberinntal mountain rescue service, three firefighting helicopters and three police patrols were deployed. At 9.30 p.m. the firefighting had to be stopped for the time being. According to the police, 15,000 square meters of forest area are initially affected by the fire. An operations center was set up in the area of ​​the mountain station in Fendels.

Large-scale operation in Tyrol: forest fire under the cable car in Fendels challenges the fire brigade. The terrain is rocky and difficult to access. © Screenshot Google Maps

The extinguishing work continued on Sunday morning. A briefing took place at 6:30 a.m. The area should be flown with drones to locate ember nests, reports the ORF. The terrain is therefore rocky and difficult to reach, which is why the forest fire was mainly fought with the help of helicopters from the air.

The cable car had to remain in operation for “cooling”. To prevent the heat from the fire from damaging the cable car rope.

In 2022, a forest fire in the German-Austrian border area made headlines. The fire broke out near Neuschwanstein Castle.

According to some scientists, the risk of forest fires is increasing in the mountains. The Alps are considered a “future hotspot for droughts”, as a research team from the Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität (LMU) found out in 2021. (ml)