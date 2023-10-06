There is a significant adjustment to the subsidy for the EV, compared to the original plan. Is this going to work like this, guys?

It seemed so easy. Give a little money to people who need (or want to) buy an electric car. That can’t go wrong, right? Well, anyway. The idea behind it was quite noble: government compensation for those who switch to a sustainable electric car.

This subsidy (called SEPP) is phased out annually. The consensus was that electric cars would become cheaper. But yes, in the meantime there was a corona crisis, shortages in the supply industry and then significant inflation.

So it turns out: too few people use it. The SEPP therefore seemed to be coming to an end. Because the SEPP would become lower and lower every year, including next year. But that is about to change! That is the hard news this morning: the SEPP will remain next year 2,950 euros for new cars and 2,000 euros for used cars. That is a major adjustment to the subsidy for an EV, because, as mentioned, it would decrease.

State Secretary for Infrastructure Heijnen informed the House of Representatives in a letter to Parliament. The proposed subsidy reduction will therefore not take place. The reason for this is very simple: we still buy far too few electric cars. In fact, Heijnen says he is shocked by the low demand among private individuals for electric cars.

Mrs. Heijnen caused a furore this week in the Evening Show with Arjen Lubach in the section ‘Yes But Boys This Won’t Work Like This’, where the clusterduck regarding the tax on plastic in the food industry is mapped out. Ergo: that noble idea doesn’t work (yet).

Not as cheap as it used to be

Another point is motor vehicle tax. This will remain at 0 euros until 2024, but will be introduced afterwards. Electric cars are very heavy because of the required batteries, so the MRB is suddenly unreasonably high. Finally, the prices of used electric cars are still very high. Car dealers often boast about the subsidy discount included on electric cars. We are not going to say that they simply add the subsidy to the price, but we certainly do not dare to deny it.

For new cars, the electric alternative is more expensive than the 3 grand subsidy. Example: a Peugeot e-208 costs 35,320 euros, while a regular Peugeot 208 only costs 24,050 euros. Even if you take a big petrol engine with automatic transmission (Hybrid 100 e-DCS6), you will be looking at 27,550 euros.

The step towards an electric car is therefore quite big, even with the subsidy. If charging becomes more expensive and car tax is introduced, electric cars may become less interesting for private individuals.

