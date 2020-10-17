A major accident has taken place in Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh. A bus and pickup collided heavily in Puranpur area of ​​Pilibhit, killing 7 people and injuring 32 people. Pilibhit’s SP has given this information. The bus was from the Kesarbagh depot in Lucknow on the Puranpur Khutar Highway, which collided with the pickup and caused an accident. Police of several police stations including SP Jayaprakash reached the spot on the information. The injured were taken out by rescuing. Ten people have been referred when the condition is critical.

7 dead and 32 injured after a bus and a Bolero collided with each other in Puranpur area: Jai Prakash, SP Pilibhit pic.twitter.com/l918gQiwIR

The accident took place on the Puranpur Khutar Highway at 3 am on Saturday. Bus from Lucknow’s Kesarbagh depot was coming towards Pilibhit with riders. On the way, a bus and pickup collided near Sehramau North. The bus overturned uncontrollably after the accident. After the accident, there was a scream in the bus and pickup passengers.

On receipt of the accident, the police staff including SP reached the spot and rescued the passengers, but by then seven people had died. SP Jayaprakash said that the dead have not yet been identified. Efforts are being made to identify it. According to the passengers sitting together, the deceased are said to be from Lucknow.