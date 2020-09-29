A major accident occurred due to the falling building under construction in Vadodara city of Gujarat. Three people who were hit by the under construction building collapsed late on Monday night. This information has been given by the news agency ANI.

It is being told that work was still going on in the building. Suddenly on Monday, the building collapsed, leaving three people dead. According to the information, the deceased workers are being reported. The administration and the rescue team arrived as soon as the news of the incident was received. At the moment, the rescue operation continues.

Gujarat: Three persons died after an under-construction building collapsed in Bawamanpura in Vadodara late last night. Rescue operation underway. pic.twitter.com/7xE1i1Xvjc – ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2020

Right now, how many people are buried in the debris and who are the ones who have died, it has not been identified. The entire focus of the administration is on the rescue operation. The agency has released some photographs, which can be seen how the debris has been amputated.