Major accident in Espoo | 24 injured have been taken to hospitals – Eyewitness: Schoolchildren jumped on the bridge

Several schoolchildren have been injured in the accident on the Espoo pedestrian bridge. No one injured in the accident is in danger of life.

Espoo A major accident has occurred in Tapiola.

It is about the collapse of a footbridge near a construction site. It was a plywood footbridge that was in general use. Several people have been injured in the accident, but none have life-threatening injuries.

Many According to HS, the injured are schoolchildren from Kalasatama elementary school. School children have fallen from a height of several meters after the footbridge collapsed during the construction site.

According to an eyewitness, the students had jumped on the bridge before it collapsed.

The injuries of those who fell are of varying degrees, some are also seriously injured. Most of the injuries are broken limbs.

According to the rescue service’s first announcement, there were 27 injured people. Later, Hus confirmed that a total of 24 injured people had been taken to hospitals.

Patients has been referred to four different hospitals. The hospitals are Husin Siltasairaala, Uusi children’s hospital and Peijas and Jorvi. 6 patients have been delivered to Siltasairaila, 6 to Jorvi Hospital, 3 to Peijas Hospital and 9 to Uuti Children’s Hospital.

Head of Education and Training Fairy tale Järvenkallas The city of Helsinki says that the students were eighth graders at Kalasatama elementary school and were on their way to the Emma art museum in Tapiola.

According to Järvenkallas, support has been directed to the Kalasatama school: crisis groups have been established and have been deployed to the school, additional forces have been organized to support the management, and the regional director of education and training is also present at the school.

Hus opened his own patient information center for relatives, where relatives can ask for additional information. The numbers are: 09 471 87521, 09 471 87522 and 09 471 87524.

There are several units of the rescue service on the spot from Itätuulenkujta. The accident was reported to the rescue service after nine. A major alert has been issued for the accident.

The West Uusimaa police is conducting a technical investigation in the area and the investigation of the situation continues.

Also president Sauli Niinistö has apologized for the accident on Twitter.

View of the crash site from above.

Those injured in the collapse of the pedestrian bridge were treated at the scene of the accident.

