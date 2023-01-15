Majo: “The situation has changed. Now the match with Fontana is wide open”

“The polls say that the game is wide open between me and Fountain. The reality is that compared to a month and a half ago we are in a completely different situation: before there was the debate on who could finish second between me and Letizia Moratti, now the debate is on who will finish first between me and Fontana. 95 percent of the polls say this and above all the very strong feeling that exists around”. Elly Schlein in Milan. The support comes “absolutely from all of the Democratic Party” which “in Lombardy but also at a national level is supporting my candidacy together. I wouldn’t even have run for candidacy if I hadn’t had the certainty of such broad and transversal support”, concluded Majorino .

