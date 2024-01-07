A great loss. Peru said goodbye to applause and tributes to the singer-songwriter Pedro Suárez-Vértiz, who ceased to exist on December 28 due to a degenerative disease that afflicted him for more than 10 years. His youngest children, Tomás and Salvador, offered emotional words to his mother. Now it was the turn of his eldest daughter, María José, who used her Instagram account. More than a week after the death of the 'Me elevé' singer, Majo is still affected by the irreparable loss.

What did María José say about her father, Pedro Suárez-Vértiz?

Through her official Instagram profile, the largest of the Suárez-Vértiz Martínez, who came into the world when Pedro was 25 years old and his wife Cynthia, 19, published a photograph not seen by the singer's followers. The description, despite being brief, contains great melancholy for the death of his father.

“Because my eyes flood when I talk about you”reads the description of the photograph where both appear in a recording studio.

Majo acquired a taste for music, just like his father. Photo: Instagram/Majo Suárez-Vértiz

What did users respond to Majo Suárez-Vértiz?

The fans of Peruvian singer-songwriter who now closely follow his family's publications did not hesitate to give him words of encouragement and support in the face of the death of Pedro Suárez-Vértiz.

“Majo, your father is in the hearts of all of us, and we all hug you in your pain”, “Words are never enough when what needs to be said overflows the soul… Hugs”, “It is a very painful process, the Pain doesn't go away, you just learn to live with it.”are some of the comments from Internet users.

