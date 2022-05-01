the influencer Majo parodyreality boy’s sister Patrick Parody, is counting down the months to have her baby in her arms. This time, the young woman made news again by announcing that she will continue to reside in Peru next to her family after the birth of her firstborn despite the fact that her partner is in Spain.

Majo recently interacted with her Instagram followers for a moment and left the question box enabled so that her fans can leave her some questions and she can answer them later.

Along these lines, the YouTuber from the Twosidesblog channel revealed that she is concentrating her efforts on organizing her baby’s room on the way. “In truth, I am buying what I am seeing and I feel that it is missing. Clothes I have not bought yet because they have given me full; so, I have to see and organize”, said the sister of ‘Pato’.

YOU CAN SEE: Majo Parodi shows off with Flavia and excludes Luciana in a group photo: “With people I love very much”

What did Majo Parodi say?

Likewise, an internet user consulted him: “Will you still live in Peru?”. Faced with this question, the young Parodi replied: “Yes, now with my baby yes. Later on, it is an option to return (to Spain) to finish my master’s degree, but I am not in a hurry”.

Majo Parodi is in her seventh month of pregnancy. Photo: Instagram

Similarly, another netizen asked her if she contemplated the idea of ​​living alone again. Given this, Majo made it clear that, for the time being, she will continue to live with her family in her parents’ house. “Ha ha ha. It is very different to live with parents than alone. Sometimes I miss driving alone. But, for now, (I will be) with my parents,” she explained.

Majo Parodi will continue to live with his brothers Mafer and Patricio, for the time being. Photo: Instagram

What will Majo’s baby be called?

The consanguineous of ‘Pato’ Parodi decided in March 2022 the name that her little daughter will bear. To break the news to her internet followers, the young woman recorded a video in the company of her sister Mafer Parodi and her father, Verónica Castro.

YOU CAN SEE: Ethel congratulates Flavia for attending Majo Parodi’s baby shower: “They are thinking about the baby”

After listening to a series of name proposals, he decided to leave three of them as finalists. “I was left with three options in the end. The first was Nina, the second was Almond and the third was Aitana. Finally, I stayed with Aitana”, explained the influencer.

Majo Parodi excludes Luciana from the photo and poses with Flavia

Flavia Laos and Luciana Fuster attended Majo Parodi’s baby shower to spend a pleasant time for the arrival of their baby Aitana; However, in the postcards that the young influencer posted on her Instagram, various netizens noticed the absence of Luciana in the group photos, while Flavia did appear.

“Baby shower, with people I love very much,” he wrote in the caption of the snapshot that appeared Flavia Laos but that excluded the current partner of his brother Patricio Parodi.