Majo parody and your partner Flavio Quincot They get ready for the arrival of their firstborn. There is a month to go before the arrival of her baby and, in that line, ‘Pato’ Parodi’s sister is supervising that everything is organized for when she has the baby by her side.

For this reason, the influencer and future mother made known on her social networks the doubts she had about whether to continue living in her room or move to the apartment that is located next to her parents’ house, a property in which she lives together. his brothers and is valued at just over 5 million dollars.

Will Majo move to a mini depa?

Given her indecision, the influencer decided to use her social networks to explain her situation to her followers. “I don’t know whether to take everything to the department or start here and then pass it on to the department, I’m in a brutal indecision,” she said at first.

His statement generated doubt in more than one Internet user, because they thought that Majo would move out of his parents’ house with his baby, so he went out again to explain. “Well, when I say apartment it is not that it is inside the house, but rather we say apartment because it is a slightly larger area. It has a kitchen, common area, like a mini depa or mini bungalow “, said.

In the same way, the sister of “Pato” explained that, if she moved to the mini-depa, she would be further away from her relatives and from her parents’ house. “That is my doubt and my indecision,” she said.

Who is Majo Parodi’s boyfriend?

The father of the baby Majo Parodi is expecting is Flavio Quincot. The young man is a nutritionist graduated from the University of Navarra (Spain). Currently, he lives in Europe, since he is doing a master’s degree in applied sports nutrition at St Mary’s University (London), as could be verified on his Instagram profile.

“As a health professional, I consider it essential to be in continuous training, since, being nutrition a science, it is constantly evolving. Likewise, it is fundamental to be able to offer, as a sports nutritionist, the best tools based on the most recent evidence to today’s athletes, who compete at a high level and are subjected to great training loads”, wrote Flavio Quincot in one of your posts.

Majo Parodi is in no hurry to move to Spain

The YouTuber from the Twosideblog channel enabled the question box on her Instagram account and received endless questions. One of them said: “Will you continue living in Peru?”.

So Majo Parodi set out to answer it to clear his follower’s doubt. “ Yes, now with my baby yes. Later on, it is an option to return (to Spain) to finish my master’s degree, but I am not in a hurry ”, answered the sister of ‘Pato’ Parodi. However, in a following Instagram status, she shared that she missed her independence.