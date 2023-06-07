Mexico City.- María José González, -narrator of TNT Sports and panelist in Tercer Deportivo Deportivo-, spoke about the growth of the Mx Women’s League last night in the program chaired by the journalist, Denise Maerker, and also to show the teams from Necaxa and Mazatlan FC.

In six years, the Women’s League in Mexico has exceeded the same expectations to be a resounding success that still has room for improvement if the teams are worked correctly, but that message has not reached the aforementioned institutions to date.

And the clear example is that they have become the teams that normally finish the regular phase in the last positions of the qualifying table, an issue that Majo González criticized in the last program of Third Degree Sports on Monday.

«The training part, one of the most important successes that this League has had, beyond salaries, complaints and certain institutions that do not do so much and are obliged to have these teams, if I speak to you Necaxa” said Majo González.

«There is the proposal that the teams that want to be there are. This comes from an obligation of the federation, which at first might seem like a good idea, but Necaxa, Mazatlán FC are not interested,” the commentator and presenter on TNT Sports also launched.